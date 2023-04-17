ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.04.2023 Crime & Punishment

W/R: Three suspected gold robbers burnt to death at Moseaso

WR: Three suspected gold robbers burnt to death at Moseaso
17.04.2023 LISTEN

Three suspected armed robbers were on Sunday burnt to death at Moseaso, a community in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased were only identified as Ike, 24, Abass, 25 and Abeiku, 26.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that on the 16th of April 2023, five armed men allegedly attacked a gold buying shop, and in the process shot and killed one Frank Arthur, the attendant at the shop.

The incident angered residents of the town, who conducted investigations leading to the identification and arrest of three of the suspects, while the other two managed to escape.

They then lynched them and subsequently set them ablaze.

The charred bodies of the suspects and that of Mr Arthur the victim, have since been deposited at the Father Thomas Allan Rooney Memorial Hospital morgue at Asankrangwa for preservation and autopsy.

The Police in Asankrangwa have commenced investigations into the matter.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

WR: Three suspected gold robbers burnt to death at Moseaso W/R: Three suspected gold robbers burnt to death at Moseaso

2 hours ago

Soldiers seize over 20,000 pieces of illegal explosives in Tarkwa Soldiers seize over 20,000 pieces of illegal explosives in Tarkwa

2 hours ago

Obuasi: Odumase MA JHS teachers refuse to return to classroom over attack from community members Obuasi: Odumase M/A JHS teachers refuse to return to classroom over attack from ...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC will protect ballot boxes from branch to national — Mahama Election 2024: NDC will protect ballot boxes from branch to national — Mahama

3 hours ago

AFP - EVARISTO SA Despair, dismay and anger as court acquits Air France, Airbus over Rio disaster

3 hours ago

Transparency is at the polling station — Joe Osei-Owusu fumes at 'petty' calls for Appiahenes removal from EC Board ‘Transparency is at the polling station’ — Joe Osei-Owusu fumes at 'petty' calls...

3 hours ago

Court throws out case against Xavier-Sosu over Madina roads demo Court throws out case against Xavier-Sosu over Madina roads demo

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo signs three new revenue bills into law Akufo-Addo signs three new revenue bills into law

3 hours ago

GHANASCO toilet-turned-to-accommodation for students false; they're cubicles used for storing chop boxes, mattresses — Management GHANASCO ‘toilet-turned-to-accommodation’ for students false; they're cubicles u...

Latest: News
body-container-line