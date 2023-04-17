ModernGhana logo
GHANASCO ‘toilet-turned-to-accommodation’ for students false; they're cubicles used for storing chop boxes, mattresses — Management

1 HOUR AGO

Management of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale have said it is not true that a toilet facility at the school has been converted to serve as an accommodation for its students.

They said the school currently had enough space to adequately accommodate all its students and that currently, there were two dormitories that were not even being used.

They also clarified that the cubicles seen in some videos on social media suggesting that they were rooms for students were rather storerooms for boxes and mattresses of some of the students during vacation.

The authorities, who did not want to be named, spoke to a team from the Ghana News Agency, who visited GHANASCO on Monday to ascertain the issues surrounding the 'toilet-turned-to-accommodation' for students' saga.

Last Friday, some videos appeared on social media showing some cubicles, qualified as toilet facilities, which are no longer in use, as serving as accommodation for students of GHANASCO.

This generated a lot of controversy where many members of the pubic condemned the act while the Headmaster of GHANASCO said it was not true, and that that place was not allocated as accommodation for any student.

The situation compelled the Ghana Education Service to suspend the Headmaster on April 16, as well as order investigations into the issue, which were to be concluded within two weeks.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, on Monday toured the accommodation facilities of GHANASCO to ascertain the situation.

Alhaji Saibu, after the tour, described the videos as misinformation saying there were new accommodation facilities for the students at the school, which could have been focused on if the one, who took the videos, wanted to do so.

GNA

