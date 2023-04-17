‘Transparency is at the polling station’ — Joe Osei-Owusu fumes at 'petty' calls for Appiahene’s removal from EC Board

Calls for Dr Peter Appiahene’s removal from the Board of the Electoral Commission is “petty”, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei-Owusu has said.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress and some civil society organisations have accused Dr Appiahene of being an activist of the governing New Patriotic Party following his appointment to the Board of the EC along with two others by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The president, on Monday, 20 March 2023, swore Dr Appiahene into office along with Rev Akua Ofori Boateng and Salima Armed Tijani.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 Constitution which states: “There shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and four other members.

The members of the commission shall be appointed by the President under article 70 of this Constitution.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while swearing in the EC board members, urged the commission to be firm with its decisions as the 2024 general elections approach and not allow itself to be railroaded by anyone since its decisions would be closely monitored by Ghanaians.

“It is no secret that I have spent most of my adult life trying to fight for the establishment of democracy and human rights in this country and I have always fought and advocated credible elections in Ghana," Mr Akufo-Addo said.

"In emphasising the importance of the credibility of elections, it must be pointed out that the counting, collation and declaration of the results cannot and should not be more important than the sacred God-given rights of the citizen casting his or her ballot," he added at the ceremony that took place at the Jubilee House.

He told the EC: “Remember that now and ever, every single decision you take will be scrutinised to the letter."

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) recently called for the resignation of the three new EC board members.

CODEO, at a press conference held on Wednesday, 5 April 2023, in Accra, noted that it is aware that the voluntary revocation of the appointments of the three is unlikely.

A leading member of CODEO Rev Dr Fred Degbe, addressing the press conference said: “We are painfully aware that voluntary and constitutionally grounded revocation of these unfortunate and democratically problematic EC appointments by the President is extremely unlikely.”

CODEO, however indicated that, “nothing stops the affected appointees, namely Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Tijani, from voluntarily and honourably resigning from the EC.”

According to CODEO, “This will be in the supreme interest of our country’s continued democratic progress, election peace and credibility and indeed overall national interest.”

Speaking on the matter, however, Mr Osei-Owusu, who is the MP for Bekwai, said: “Transparency and trust in the electoral process are at the polling station, so, pay attention to that place”.

“Look, we are so petty in many instances”, he fumed in an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Listen, there’s not a single person who is neither aligned to the left nor right. There’s none. The so-called NGOs, they each have their preferences. Public appearances is a different matter but then each have their preference”, he argued.

“What I did yesterday cannot show that my integrity is at stake for what I do today”, he indicated.

