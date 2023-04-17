Court throws out case against Xavier-Sosu over Madina roads demo

The Kaneshie District Court has dismissed a case against Madina lawmaker Francis-Xavier Sosu.

The court struck out the case on Monday, 17 April 2023.

Reacting to the court’s decision, the Madina lawmaker who is also a Human Rights lawyer stressed that it confirms his position that the Police acted contrary to the law.

Mr Sosu made his first court appearance on Monday, 8 November 2021, to answer charges levelled against him by the police.

The police administration had filed two charges against the Madina lawmaker for leading a demonstration over poor roads in his constituency that led to blockades.

The lawmaker had been charged with unlawfully blocking a public road and destruction of public property.

Mr Sosu had led his constituents to demonstrate over poor roads in his constituency but the demonstration turned ugly as the protestors blocked some major roads and destroyed public properties.

