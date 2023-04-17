ModernGhana logo
Desperate mother sells 18-month-old baby to settle bank debt

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling her 18-month-old daughter to an unknown buyer for N600,000.

The suspect, Olaide Adekunle, was apprehended last week following a complaint by her husband, Nureni Rasaq, that she had left home with their baby, Moridiat Rasaq on March 15, girl but returned without her.

According to the police, Adekunle confessed to selling the child to settle a debt she owed a microfinance.

She said agents of the bank had been threatening her over her inability to repay the loan.

Out of desperation, Adekunle traveled to Lagos where she started hawking sachet water.

It was while hawking that she met a man who connected her to the woman that bought her baby, reports gathered by this portal said.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the acting Commissioner of Police has ordered Adekunle's transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation and recovery of the child.

Desperate mother sells 18-month-old baby to settle bank debt

