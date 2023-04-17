ModernGhana logo
Court frees Madina MP of charges over illegal road protest

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, has been acquitted and discharged by the Kaneshie Court of criminal charges for staging an illegal protest in October 2021.

The protest was held to demand better roads for his constituents in the Ayi Mensah-Danfa electoral areas.

He was prosecuted on three counts of causing unlawful damage in violation of section 172(1)(b) of Act 29, obstruction of traffic contrary to section 9(f) of the Public Order Act and Causing Danger to road users contrary to section 22(a) of the Road Traffic Act, 2004.

The case was initiated through a criminal summons filed on November 2, 2021.

However, on Monday, April 17, 2023, the Kaneshie District Court, presided over by Justice Oheneba Kuffour, dismissed the case due to a lack of prosecution.

The lawmaker denied the charges, insisting that he was carrying out his parliamentary duties to hold the government accountable. He said he acted within the remit of the law.

The human rights lawyer has been a vocal advocate for the rights of his constituents and has been actively involved in advocating for better infrastructure in the area.

His win in court has been welcomed by his supporters who see it as a victory for democracy.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

