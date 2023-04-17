ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo assents all three new tax bills into law

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The government is set to increase its revenue for the year following the signing into law of the three new tax bills approved by Parliament.

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has formally assented to the new revenue bills and sent the document to the Clerk of Parliament.

This has been confirmed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah during an interview with Citi News.

He said although it took a long time for Parliament to approve the bills, government hopes that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) can get to work to raise enough money to complement government’s effort to revive the economy.

“It’s better late than never. We expect the GRA to get into implementation mode as soon as possible so that at least some decent revenues can flow from it to help implement first the budget and secondly the broader economic programmes we are on,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

After the signing into law of the three new revenue bills, the necessary administrative processes are expected to kick in immediately for the responsible authorities to get to work.

Parliament on April 3 approved the three new major revenue bills before it went on recess.

The new bills now assented into law include the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

With the tax laws, the government is aiming to raise GHS4 billion annually in revenue.

There have been arguments that the bills will help the government to seal its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the $3 billion credit facility.

