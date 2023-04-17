More ministers don't cost taxpayers extra — Information Minister

17.04.2023 LISTEN

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that having more ministers in government will not result in extra costs to the taxpayers.

The Minister explained that the approval of six ministerial appointees by Parliament contradicts the calls for downsizing government.

“The understanding I have is that parliament does not even share that view. You saw what happened in parliament the last time literally that question was put on the table.

“Despite all the conversations the last time it was put on the table, you saw the numbers. So, parliament as a body does not even share that view,” Mr Nkrumah said in an interview on Joy News’ ‘The Probe’, Sunday monitored by Modern Ghana.

He clarified that ministers who are appointed in the current administration do not receive extra payments for their position as they are already paid as Members of Parliament.

He said, “It doesn’t cost the taxpayer any extra because they are paid as Members of Parliament.”

On external creditors, Mr Nkrumah mentioned that the size of the government has never been cited as a factor for high government expenditure.

However, he assured that the government is open to examining ways to cut down on expenditure as it is currently evaluating potential areas to cut.

Mr Nkrumah highlighted that “There’s already been action on various levels, and I’ve mentioned that the doors are not closed to further cuts as are being examined. And as we go through and as we examine some more, there are places where some more cuts can be done. It makes sense to make those cuts.”

The Minister's comments come amidst public concerns about the rising government expenditure in Ghana, and the need for the government to take steps to address the issue by reducing the size of government.