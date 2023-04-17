ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.04.2023 Crime & Punishment

Three suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso

Three suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
17.04.2023 LISTEN

Three men, suspected to be armed robbers have been burnt alive at Moseaso in the Wassa Amenfi West of the Western Region.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 15, 2023 after luck eluded the suspected thieves in their alleged robbery operation.

Eyewitness Bright Agyemfra narrated that the three allegedly attempted to rob miners in the area but failed in their attempts and were subsequently arrested.

The angry mob set them ablaze.
They were four but three were burnt beyond recognition.

The remaining one is in the custody of the police assisting with investigation.

Their charred bodies have been deposited at the Wassa Amenfi Government Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Desperate mother sells 18-month-old baby to settle bank debt Desperate mother sells 18-month-old baby to settle bank debt

21 minutes ago

More ministers don't cost taxpayers extra — Information Minister More ministers don't cost taxpayers extra — Information Minister

36 minutes ago

Ken Agyapong gave me GHC1m to pay my bank loan for NPP to become majority in parliament — Former Fomena NPP Chair confirms Ken Agyapong gave me GHC1m to pay my bank loan for NPP to become majority in par...

42 minutes ago

Anopheles Stephensi Help us fight dangerous Anopheles Stephensi found in Ghana — GHS to public

1 hour ago

We wont intervene in politically related incidents unless there is criminality involved – Police We won’t intervene in politically related incidents unless there is criminality ...

1 hour ago

IGP, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare Police Service sets up Election Security Secretariat to enhance security for all...

2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi Gov’t has no intention to cripple, sabotage Ghanaian businesses – Deputy Trade M...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Organised labour must rise beyond needless Ghanaian style of partisan politics –...

Latest: News
body-container-line