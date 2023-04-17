Years of slavery, colonialism has left Africa in shackles of impossibility mindset – Bawumia

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has bemoaned the inability of Africans to solve basic life problems.

According to him, the inability to deal with problems is largely because the continent has been shackled by the impossibility mindset.

“In my view, the greatest bane to the development of Africa is our inability to solve the basic problems of the absence of unique identity for our population, functioning property address systems, financial inclusion, payment systems, efficient public service delivery, etc. that underpin our economic activities. For many years after independence, we have been trying to transform our economies without data and transparent systems. Without data and systems, African countries cannot participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The truth is that we have for long been shackled by an impossibility mindset that is probably the result of the experience of years of slavery and colonialism. We don't believe in ourselves,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared over the weekend.

The Vice President was delivering an address as a guest speaker at Harvard University during the African Development Conference at the Harvard Law School when he shared these thoughts.

Dr. Bawumia believes that Africa has the potential and must begin to confront its challenges.

“….for us to realize our full potential and set ourselves apart we need to break the shackles of impossibility mindset and embrace the mindset of possibility. African countries can do what the Advanced countries have done and more. It is possible,” the Vice President of Ghana stressed.

Among other things, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also shared his views on the broader theme of reimagining Africa's growth on our terms.

He also indicated at the heart of this vision is the transformative power of technology.