Gold smuggling kingpin says 'good friend' Akufo-Addo was 'my lawyer' but president says 'no recollection' of serving money launderer

Alistair Mathias, an infamous gold smuggler and self-styled financial architect, has named President Nana Akufo-Addo, in Aljazeera's four-part investigative documentary series, as a friend who once served as his lawyer.

The investigative piece, unearthed gold-smuggling and money-laundering syndicates in Zimbabwe.

In the fourth series of the investigative work, Mr Mathias, who was once the kingpin of gold smugglers in Ghana, said he enjoyed the largesse of the country's political elite during his smuggling days.

He explained to the undercover reporters that his gold-smuggling trade was successful in Ghana thanks to the corrupt politicians and government elements he sorted out.

Mathias, who was once the biggest smuggler in Ghana, revealed his modus operandi to the undercover journalists.

“In Ghana, I take tenders: road construction, procurement -- supplying different things -- oil, this, that", he revealed.

"There, all the politicians get taken care of indirectly because it allows me to do all my other stuff freely", he noted.

For example, he said with the government of Ghana, "I get the contract, I subcontract it to you, $100 million contract. Ghana government pays me $100 million. I give it to you, and you say it’s $80 million.”

“In this scenario, the outstanding $20 million out of the inflated $100 million is shared per an arrangement reached between Alistair and the said politician,” he demonstrated.

“I’ll have an arrangement with them and they get 15… I’ll probably get 5 million. I keep all of it in Dubai. Whenever they want it, they just tell me and I send it.”

“Ghana’s President is a good friend of mine; in fact, he was my lawyer,” he said.

However, President Akufo-Addo has said he has no recollection serving as a lawyer for Mr Mathias.

Mr Mathias has also recanted his cliams of being awarded any tender by the Ghanaian government or entering into any government contracts in any African country.

Source: ClassFMonline.com