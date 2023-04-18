ModernGhana logo
18.04.2023 General News

NPP parliamentary aspirant for Tain Afful Manu Benjamin grabs award

Hon Afful Manu Benjamin's award up and below also presenting an award at the occasion.Hon Afful Manu Benjamin's award up and below also presenting an award at the occasion.
18.04.2023 LISTEN

A parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the Tain constituency Mr. Afful Manu Benjamin (Nsawkawdehyeɛ) on Easter Sunday, April 9 bagged a special award for the role he has been playing to raise the living conditions of the people within the Constituency.

Hon Manu Benjamin also doubles as the Northern Sector Representative of Katanka Group of Companies, philanthropist and tutor of the Brekum Presbyterian Senior High School.

The "Tain Premium Award 2023" conferred on the Proprietor for Stars of Africa Montessori Academy and Chief Executive Officer of Sama Superior Company Limited organised by TMT Business, a non-political business organization which specializes in organising events among others.

Present at the function include the MP, MCE and other high-profile personalities within the Constituency who jointly lauded Manu Benjamin for the role he has been playing to transform the lives of people within the Constituency and beyond.

The inscriptions on the award presented to Hon Manu Benjamin reads:

Citation Of Honour
Hon.Afful Manu Benjamin
To acknowledge and appreciate your meritorious contributions towards the growth and sustainable development in Tain and Ghana as a whole.

Tain is grateful for your support, passion for development, humanity and advocacy for quality education and better health care.

Your dedication and selflessness towards the development of Tain and rural development undoubtedly, present you as an advocate of a good leader.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

