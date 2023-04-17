Young people demand protection and support for street children in Tamale

About hundred young people, comprising students from Universities and Second Cycle schools as well as apprenticeship associations in the northern region, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 embarked on a float through some principal streets of the Tamale Metropolis, in order to raise awareness about the plight of street children in Ghana, and to call on duty bearers to take urgent and practical steps to protect and ensure the safety and welfare of all children on the streets.

The float was part of activities to mark the 2023 International Day for Street Children in northern Ghana, which is commemorated on the theme, ‘keep street children safe.’

The float was organised by the Centre for Development and Policy Advocacy (CEDEPA), a non-governmental organisation based in Tamale, in partnership with a network of CSOs, known as the Coalition of NGOs against Streetism (CONAS).

The Executive Director of CEDEPA, Mr. Ziblim Alhassandisclosed that, prior to the float, CEDEPA had done awareness-raising in selected second cycle schools, and organised an Expert Panel Discussion to enhance young people’s knowledge about child rights protection, and intends to further reach out to a larger audience with the use of local drama to sensitise people about child rights and the dangers associated with kayayei migration, through TV, Radio and Social Media.

He thanked Adamfo Ghana, their funding partner, based in the Netherlands, for their continuous support, since 2019, for the activities of the International Day.

Speaking at the float, Mr. Ziblim highlighted the need for urgent action to address child streetism in the Tamale Metropolis.

He noted that the problem was widespread and affected many children who were often left to fend for themselves through kayayei work, selling of petty items and begging for alms on the streets.

"Our aim is to bring attention to the plight of street children and to encourage stakeholders to work together to find solutions to the problem," Mr. Ziblim stated, adding that "Every child deserves a safe and secure environment in which to grow and thrive, and we need to do more, to ensure that this becomes a reality for street children in our communities."

He also urged the government to dedicate about 10% of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund to support the education and skills training of street connected children, especially those children rescued from the streets as well as prospective and returnee kayayei migrants.

He emphasized that this was crucial in providing these vulnerable children with the tools and opportunities they need to build a better future for themselves.

He further called for more funding and logistical support for the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to enable them effectively live up to their respective mandates of child rights protection and education.

The float was marked by colourful displays, with participants carrying placards and banners with messages of hope and solidarity for street children. Some of the placards read "No child deserves to be on the streets", "A society is as safe as its children" and "Every child deserves protection from exploitation", "No child is safe, until every child is safe", and "Safety of street children is the responsibility of all".

A student leader from the University for Development Studies by named Alberta Wuntima Avoka, who was part of the float, shared her thoughts with the media, stating, "We're tired of seeing children living on the streets without proper care and support. We urge the government to take action, and we want everyone to understand that every child deserves a better life."

The float garnered support from the local community, with many people stopping to join and express their solidarity with the cause. Some motorists also honked their horns in support, thus, adding to the festive atmosphere of the float.

The Tamale Metropolis has been grappling with the issue of child streetism for some time now, with many children left to beg, engage in gambling, soccer bets and selling petty items on the streets, at the expense of their education.

The young people hoped that their march will spark action from the authorities and help improve the lives of these children.

The event also saw the attendance of representatives from some local government agencies, civil society organizations, students, street children, and community leaders who voiced their support for the cause.

The International Day for Street Children is observed every year on April 12th by organizations worldwide to raise awareness about the plight of street children, and to call for urgent action by duty bearers.

Child streetism, according to experts, poses a threat to child rights and the security of the State, particularly in developing countries, as it exposes the children to recruitment by terrorist and other extremist groups.