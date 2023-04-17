Ghana reduces Malaria-related deaths by 53% in 2022

17.04.2023 LISTEN

Against NSP target of a 90% reduction in malaria death by 2025 using 2019 as a baseline; Malaria-related deaths of all ages, reduced from 333 to 151 by the end of 2022 (53% reduction) in Ghana.

In 2019, the country recorded one person dying from malaria every day while one person died from malaria every other day (2 days) in 2022.

Under-five malaria case fatality rate reduced from 0.12% in 2012 to 0.06% in 2022 (50% reduction). In 2019, Ghana recorded 12 people dying from malaria out of 100,000 malaria admissions while six people died out of every 100,000 malaria admissions in 2022

Also, against NSP target of 50% reduction in malaria cases by 2025 using 2019 as baseline; Malaria related admissions (all ages), increased from 393,804 in 2019 to 423,417 in 2022 (8% increase).This is an indication that, more people are now reporting to health facilities for treatment instead of seeking self-medication .

Outpatient malaria cases decreased from 193 per 1000 population in 2019 to 155 per 1000 population in 2022 (20% reduction).

Testing for malaria cases increased from 94% in 2012 to 98% in 2022 (4% increase).

Dr. Kofi Adomako Yiadom Boakye, an Epidemiologist with the National Malaria Elimination Programme made this known during an interaction with members of the National Malaria Media Coalition.

Dr. Adomako also disclosed that, the name of the National Malaria Control Programme ( NMCP) has now been changed to National Malaria Elimination Programme ( NMEP) to suit the new agenda of total elimination of the disease.

Amongst other achievements in 2022, he noted that about 185,000 children in Ghana received the full dose of malaria vaccine from 42 Districts in seven regions where the vaccine roll out was implemented.

According to Dr. Kofi Adomako Yiadom Boakye, the Seasonal Malaria Chemotherapy prevention as well as the distribution of insecticide treated bed nets were some of the successes of the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

The National Malaria Media Coalition led by the Africa Media and Malaria Research Network ( AMMREN) provides structures and platforms for committed and talented journalists from across the country to come together to drive the national discourse relating to malaria control and elimination, hold decision makers to account to their commitments and targets, as well as deliver life-saving information to the general public.