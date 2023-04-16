ModernGhana logo
Always Talk To God Before You Check Your Smartphone -Internet Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Tells Users

Prominent advocate of internet safety, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 told internet users to always observe their daily quite time before they check their smartphones or social media accounts.

Onadipe, in a statement made available to journalists said many smartphone users no longer respect their creator due to the amount of time they spend on their smartphones while chatting, watching interesting videos, sharing trending stories, playing online games or getting involved in other interesting activities on social media.

According to Onadipe, the smartphone is very useful to our daily life but we must never allow it to create a gap between us and our creator. The first person to talk to when we wake up every morning is our creator and not our smartphone.

He said, "As internet users, we must be informed that as long as we have our smartphones around us, we will always be faced with temptation to spend more time than we intend but we must respect our creator at all times.

"Beware, your creator is more important than your smartphone. So, don't fall into the temptation. Don't postpone your daily quite time because you want to watch an interesting video, play an interesting game or chat with your online friends.

"The best way to overcome this temptation is to make sure you always observe your daily quite time before you check your phones. More importantly, you should always switch off your phones during your quite time so that your heart can be totally devoted to God when you are communicating with him," Onadipe added.

