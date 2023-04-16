GES says conversion of toilet into accommodation at GHANASCO is unacceptable; suspends housemaster

16.04.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reacted to the video showing that some toilet cubicles at the Ghana Senior High School, Tamale have been converted to serve as accommodation for some students.

In a press release, GES says the conversion is not only unfortunate but disturbing as well.

Insisting that Ghana Senior High School should have excess capacity to house extra 300 students in its dormitories, GES says what is going on in the school is unacceptable.

“The attention of the Management of Ghana Education Service has been drawn to a viral video being circulated on social media showing some students of Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, using toilet cubicles as dormitories.

“This is very disturbing and unfortunate especially when records available to us indicate that, out of the 1790 vacancies declared by the school, only 1467 students have enrolled. The school is expected to have excess capacity to even house extra 300 students. It is thus, unacceptable to have students sleep in such a place,” parts of the GES press release said.

The release dated April 16 further disclosed that the Senior Headmaster of Ghana Senior High School, Tamale has been directed to step aside as the Regional Director of Education looks into the matter.

“The Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigations into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks,” the release signed by the head of GES Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo added.

Meanwhile, the GES management has given assurance to all stakeholders and the general public that it will continue to ensure that the students entrusted in its care operate in a safe school environment.

