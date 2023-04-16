ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.04.2023 Headlines

GES says conversion of toilet into accommodation at GHANASCO is unacceptable; suspends housemaster

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
GES says conversion of toilet into accommodation at GHANASCO is unacceptable; suspends housemaster
16.04.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reacted to the video showing that some toilet cubicles at the Ghana Senior High School, Tamale have been converted to serve as accommodation for some students.

In a press release, GES says the conversion is not only unfortunate but disturbing as well.

Insisting that Ghana Senior High School should have excess capacity to house extra 300 students in its dormitories, GES says what is going on in the school is unacceptable.

“The attention of the Management of Ghana Education Service has been drawn to a viral video being circulated on social media showing some students of Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, using toilet cubicles as dormitories.

“This is very disturbing and unfortunate especially when records available to us indicate that, out of the 1790 vacancies declared by the school, only 1467 students have enrolled. The school is expected to have excess capacity to even house extra 300 students. It is thus, unacceptable to have students sleep in such a place,” parts of the GES press release said.

The release dated April 16 further disclosed that the Senior Headmaster of Ghana Senior High School, Tamale has been directed to step aside as the Regional Director of Education looks into the matter.

“The Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigations into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks,” the release signed by the head of GES Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo added.

Meanwhile, the GES management has given assurance to all stakeholders and the general public that it will continue to ensure that the students entrusted in its care operate in a safe school environment.

Below is a copy of the release:

416202315333-pulwoba442-d7910c50-eb12-49ee-84d3-ba448d4c1b7c

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Smoke rises in Khartoum on April 16 during ongoing fighting between the forces of two rival generals. By - AFP Over 50 civilians, three UN workers killed as Sudan battles rage on

2 hours ago

GES says conversion of toilet into accommodation at GHANASCO is unacceptable; suspends housemaster GES says conversion of toilet into accommodation at GHANASCO is unacceptable; su...

2 hours ago

People in Khartoum carrying belongings walk along a street in Khartoum on Sunday, the second day of fighting between rival forces. By - AFP Terrified Sudanese seek shelter as rival forces fight

6 hours ago

People run past a military vehicle in Khartoum. By - AFP At least 56 civilians killed as Sudan battles rage for second day

21 hours ago

Pensioner bondholders threaten to resume picketing if govt fails to pay outstanding coupons by April 28 Pensioner bondholders threaten to resume picketing if govt fails to pay outstand...

21 hours ago

Ho market traders demonstrate against MCE over markets tolls, charges Ho market traders demonstrate against MCE over markets tolls, charges

21 hours ago

Gov't pushing for new debt restructuring offer for pension funds to ease cash constraints on state coffers Gov't pushing for new debt restructuring offer for pension funds to ease cash co...

21 hours ago

NPA rescinds decision to increase Fuel Marking Margin, maintains 4 pesewas per litre NPA rescinds decision to increase Fuel Marking Margin, maintains 4 pesewas per l...

21 hours ago

NCA directs telcos to delink disconnected SIMs from registration databases by April 17 NCA directs telcos to delink disconnected SIMs from registration databases by Ap...

24 hours ago

DRC team understudies NPAs fuel marking programme DRC team understudies NPA’s fuel marking programme

Latest: News
body-container-line