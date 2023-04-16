NAPAIC secretary arrested over alleged extortion, blackmail

Secretary of National Patriots Against Injustice and Corruption Ghana (NAPAIC-Ghana), Zumah Tii-roug, has been arrested by the Upper East Regional police command for allegedly blackmailing and attempting to extort money from a businessman.

Tii-roug was arrested on Friday, April 14, 2023, after he fled a citizens’ arrest on Thursday, April 13, 2023. He had failed to provide video evidence to support his claim that the businessman had a romantic affair with a married woman at a prayer camp in an orchard and demanded money from the businessman to prevent the video from going viral.

Sources from Citi News report that Tii-roug is being held at the Bolga District police station and has been charged with attempting to commit a crime, namely extortion. He is due to be arraigned before the Bolgatanga circuit court on Monday, April 17, 2023.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, Tii-roug went to the owner of a drinking spot behind the forestry commission and claimed that the businessman (name withheld) had a romantic affair with a married woman (name withheld) at a prayer camp in an orchard in front of the spot. He said that he had two boys with him at the time who had videoed the act. Tii-roug demanded money from the businessman to prevent the video from being sent to the woman’s husband.

The owner of the drinking spot, who knew the businessman, called him and invited Tii-roug to a meeting at the spot. Tii-roug repeated his claims and demanded money from the businessman. The businessman refuted Tii-roug’s claims and requested that Tii-roug call the woman and her husband to come and watch the video as proof of his innocence. However, Tii-roug declined and fled the scene, leaving his motorbike behind.

Tii-roug was arrested by the Upper East Regional police command on Friday, April 14, 2023.

It is worth noting that Tii-roug was previously interdicted by the Ghana Education Service on February 17, 2020, for fraudulently using his late brother Baba Zumah’s certificates to gain employment at Arigu D/A Junior High School in the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region.

Tii-roug has multiple names and it is unclear what his birth name is.

He bears the name Baba Zumah on his educational certificates, Baba Zumah Yaro on his National Health Insurance card issued in 2008, and Teroug Zongbil Yaro Zumah when registered to contest assembly member elections for Tindongo-Sheaga in 1998.

