Scrap dealer jailed 20 months for stealing laptops

Bawah Ankoh, a scrap dealer, has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing five laptops worth GHS36,000.

Ankoh broke into the offices of Synlab Ghana Limited and made away with the five computers, according to prosecutors.

Ankoh was sentenced to 15 months on the charge of unlawful entry and 20 months on the charge of stealing. Sentences will however run concurrently. Ankoh pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah convicted Ankoh on his own plea.

An accomplice, Godwin Nyame, a 47-year-old trader, who dishonestly received the five laptop computers, has been admitted to bail in the sum of GHS70,000 with two sureties.

Nyame denied the charge of dishonestly receiving.

The matter has been adjourned to May 5, 2023.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, said the complainant, name withheld, was an Administrative Manager of Synlab Ghana. Ankoh and Nyame reside at Achimota and Abofu, respectively in Accra.

Prosecution said on or before February 13, 2023, at midnight, Ankoh unlawfully entered the offices of the complainant at Shaishie and stole five Del Laptop computers valued at GHS36,000.

It said during the operation, Ankoh was captured by the CCTV at the offices.

The Prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Airport Police.

On March 4, 2023, one Michael Awitor who is alleged to be known for breaking into offices at Airport and its surrounding, was arrested.

The Prosecution said the video of the stealing incident at the complainant's office was shown to him and he identified Ankoh as the one in the video.

It said the Police through intelligence nabbed Ankoh “who is notorious for breaking into people's residence and sold the booty to second accused person (Nyame) at Vergas Achimota.”

Ankoh led the Police to arrest Nyame. When a search was conducted in Nyame's room and one MacBook Laptop computer was retrieved, he could not prove ownership.

GNA