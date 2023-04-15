ModernGhana logo
Peace Council urges SHS students to avoid violence

By Reporter
The National Peace Council (NPC) is carrying out peace education campaigns in many Senior High Schools (SH) to consolidate its peacebuilding efforts.

This is being done in the wake of SHS students resorting to the destruction of school property, physical and verbal attacks on teachers, colleagues, and opinion leaders among others in the expression of their displeasures.

On Friday, 14th April 2023, the NPC engaged the St. Thomas Aquinas SHS students under the theme: “Promoting Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence in SHSs”.

In delivering her statement, Mrs. Janet Sarney – Kuma, Director of Capacity Development and Outreach of the NPC reiterated the inevitability of conflict in human existence.

She, however, stressed that when managed well it will not escalate into brutalities. She added that the maintenance of peace is the responsibility of both the young and old, chiefly, the young. This is because the youth are mostly the vehicle for the propagation of violence.

The Director said it is the plan of the NPC to create peace clubs in SHSs however, this project will require some funding to create, manage and sustain them. She, therefore, called on corporate institutions to support this enviable initiative in the short to the long term.

“The clubs will help imbibe the tenets of peacebuilding, management, and resolution of conflicts in the youth for a peaceful nation, she said," she said.

Students were walked through the definitions of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, conflicts, and the common causes of conflict. Additionally, students were introduced to the staircase model of conflict dynamics, escalating and de-escalating behaviour, and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Paul Amoasi Baidoo, Headmaster of the school, expressed his appreciation to the NPC for such an insightful engagement. He charged students to be agents of peace wherever they find themselves henceforth.

