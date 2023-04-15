Don’t pour cold water on children running temperature – Accident and Emergency Specialist

Dr. Barbara Ayesha Anawana Karbo, Emergency Medicine Physician and Director of the Accident and Emergency Department at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has issued a warning to parents and caregivers not to pour cold water on youngsters who have a high temperature.

She stated that using cold water could cause shocks in the youngsters and suggested that tepid (lukewarm) water be used instead.

Dr. Karbo's advice was given at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!" meeting. A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office effort aiming at increasing health-related communication and establishing a means for the dissemination of health information in order to affect personal health choices by improving health literacy.

"Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility!" is a public health advocacy platform launched by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office to investigate the four techniques of health communication: informing, educational, persuasive, and prompting.

Dr. Karbo, who spoke on the topic of "First aid at home and basic life support," emphasized that sponging a kid should be done from the feet or legs rather than the head, as this could result in shocks and seizures.

The IMaH Accident and Emergency Specialist said that the nerves in the head were more sensitive than those in the body, which could result in convulsions, which could be harmful to the child's health.

Dr. Karbo stated that every home with children under the age of 12 must have first aid supplies, including syrup and suppository paracetamol, which they must give to youngsters after lowering the temperature with watering.

She went on to say that even after lowering the temperature and administering paracetamol, the youngster should be taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation in order to determine the cause and receive proper treatment.

She also advised the people to acquire some basic first aid and life support techniques in order to save their own lives and the lives of their family and friends.

Dr. Karbo observed that 60% of people who received some type of assistance in an emergency before arriving at hospitals survived.

-CDA Consult || Contributor