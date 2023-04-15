United Pentecostal Church International urge parents to invest in their children's education

15.04.2023 LISTEN

The National Superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church International, Rev. Jerry Hanson Nortey has encouraged parents across the globe to invest in their children's education for a better future for their families and generations to come.

According to him, the best legacy parents could leave for their children was to invest in their education adding that children ought to be taught to accept the Word of God through education.

"The Bible says teach a child the way he should go and when he grows up he will not depart from it," he stated.

Rev. Jerry Hanson Nortey said this at Mankesssim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region to climax this year's Easter Convention.

He noted that the church seeks to mobilize the whole church to increase its membership and to expand its branches internationally within a period of three years, from 2022 to 2025.

"We used the convention to empower them to take new territories. Taking the new territories means they should expand their businesses and add value to their lives.

"We also seek to increase the current membership from about 10,000 to 20,000. Increase current regional presence from 8 to all 16 Regions in the country. Increase the current number of churches from 163 to 245 and have Acts Extension School in each region.

"The Church is using evangelism programmes and seminars through radio and television as well as public sensitization to win more souls for Jesus Christ," The National Superintendent noted.

On national development, Rev. Jerry Hanson Nortey urged government to formulate policies that would reduce economic crisis and other anti-social activities in the country.

"We should as a nation abide by the word of God rather than importing foreign cultures like LGBT, indecent dressing and others that do not conform with the word of God. Our Members of Parliament, Ministers, the Clergy, Chief Executive Officers should lead the way for others to follow, that would be the best thing to make lives more meaningful to every Ghanaian," he stressed.

Rev Jerry Hanson Nortey cautioned the youth against anti-social activities and lifestyles that could ruin their future adding that they should avoid the use of abusive language.

The Central Regional Presbyter of United Pentecostal Church International, Rev. Alexander Quarm said the main reason for the convention was to educate members to seek the word of God and to strengthen coexistence among themselves and the general society.

"It was also to educate them to sensitize people in their locality to live lives worthy of emulation rather than engaging in bad company and other anti-social activities. As members of United Pentecostal Church International, we must create job opportunities for ourselves and others, which will also create employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

"The Convention was also used to empower us to increase the current number of churches in the Central Region from 32 to 50 and above," he emphasised.