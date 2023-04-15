ModernGhana logo
Asawase: Irate youth in bloody clash with police, one injured at Akwatialine

By Jacob Agyemin Boateng II Contributor
One person has been hospitalized in a clash between the police and some youth at Akwatialine near Asawase, in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Dozens have been arrested by police during the riot which occurred on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The disturbance according to report erupted when the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly stormed the area with the Anti Robbery Unit of the Ghana Police Service to evict traders in the area from a parcel of land needed for the construction of stores.

Speaking to this reporter, the Secretary for Akwatialine Wood Sellers Association, Mohammed Umar said police fired live bullets at civilians who were not armed.

He noted that some of their members have been caged by police without committing any crime.

"The Assembly is asking us to vacate a place we have lived for over 50 years to pave way for the construction of new stores, and we are demanding that they give us a place to relocate our businesses.

"The assembly is yet to give show us where to go, and all of a sudden they brought heavily armed policemen to beat and evict us forcefully," he stated.

Mr Umar Mohammed has therefore called on authorities in the region to as a matter of urgency resolved the matter and find a place to relocate them.

