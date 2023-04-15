Election 2024: Chief of Mankran beg voters in NDC strongholds to vote for NPP

Nana Atiemo Oboobi Ababio, the Chief of Mankran, a farming community in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has called on the electorate in the five National Democratic Congress (NDC) stronghold communities in the area to change their voting pattern in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the election 2024.

He said the level of development witnessed in the five communities comprising Mankran, Baffokrom, Sukuumu, Kotwe and Sukuumu under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government was unprecedented.

Nana Ababio also entreated the voters in the area to support and vote to retain Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tano North constituency, describing the MP’s passion for development as exceptional.

The Chief made the call when the MP handed over a six-unit classroom block to the Mankranho Municipal Assembly Basic School in the area.

Dr Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President funded the construction of the classroom block, which has two washrooms for boys and girls, an office and a mechanized borehole at the cost of GHC450,000.

Nana Ababio indicated that though the 1992 constitution barred traditional authorities from engaging in active partisan politics, as the embodiment of the people, chiefs and queens had the right to encourage their people to support development oriented-governments.

He indicated that through the efforts of the MP, the government had improved water, roads and educational facilities in the area, saying the reshaping of Techire-Mankran road by the MP had facilitated the easy movement of the people and their economic activities.

“The only means we can appreciate and demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude to the NPP government and the MP is to ensure that we vote for them to retain political power in the next elections”.

Nana Ababio said the people in the five communities would be ungrateful if they failed to vote for the MP, saying “our voting history shows that the NPP is not popular here, but this time we must try, change and vote for the NPP in the Election 2024 for the purpose of development”.

The Chief, however, appealed for electricity extension, and additional boreholes in the area to improve the lives of the local people and promised to personally ensure that the MP win the impending NPP constituency primaries as well.

“We have seen and recognized what you are doing in the five communities as an MP, and we are ready to support you not only to win the primaries but also the 2024 parliamentary elections too”, Nana Ababio stated.

On her part, Dr Prempeh expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of the area for their encouragement and promised to ensure that the five communities equally benefited from the sharing of the national cake.