Tano North MP hands over GHC450,000 classroom block to Mankran M/A Basic School

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency has handed over a six-unit classroom block to the Mankranho Municipal Assembly Basic School in the Ahafo Region.

The MP funded works on the construction of the facility at the cost of GHC450,000. It has washrooms for boys and girls, a mechanized borehole and an office.

Before then, some of the school children attended classes in a dilapidated structure which impeded teaching and learning. Because of the deplorable nature of the old structures, classes were always ineffective during the wet seasons.

Dr Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President said she was highly optimistic that the facility would not only facilitate effective academic work, but also increase student enrolment as well, and asked the school authorities to take proper care of them.

She praised the teachers for their decision and commitment to serve in the area, and advised them to redouble their efforts to help improve students’ performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Charles Boampong, the Circuit Supervisor, said the classroom had brought great relief to the school, and commended the MP for her passion towards enhancing the growth and development of education in the area.

He said the MP had also constructed similar projects at the Techire Roman Catholic, Techire Basic and the Subinso Number One Basic Schools which had improved the teaching environment at the schools.

“Through the support of the MP every school within the circuit has in one way or the other benefitted from educational facilities”, he added saying through her efforts, about 59 primary schools in the area were enjoying the school feeding programme.

Mr Salifu Yakubu, the Headmaster explained the school, established in 1995 with only 25 pupils, currently contained 405 pupils and students and appealed for a computer laboratory to advance the study of ICT.

He said because it was difficult to teach ICT, the teachers voluntarily contributed and bought two computers and accessories, but added the machines were obsolete, hence the need for modern ones to whip the interest of the students for ICT studies.

Mr Seth Kofi Dankwa, the Tano North Deputy Director of Education also praised the MP, describing her passion for education as exceptional.

He said the MP had provided educational facilities in all six Senior High Schools in the Tano North Municipality.

“We are mostly grateful to the MP for helping to develop the Mankran community”, Nana Atiemo Oboobi Ababio, the Chief of Mankran stated and advised the people to support and cooperate with her to facilitate the development of the constituency.