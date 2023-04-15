U/E/R: Navasco gets two mechanized boreholes

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) under its Educational Support Initiative has supported the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Upper East Region, with the construction of two mechanized boreholes.

The support to the Navrongo SHS is in fulfilment of one of GRIDCo’s Core Values “CARE” demonstrating the Company’s commitment to helping its stakeholders in its operational area.

Works on the project began in the last quarter of 2022 and was completed in the first quarter of 2023 at a cost of One Hundred Thousand (GH₵100,000) Ghana Cedis.

The move is also in line with GRIDCo’s Sustainable Cooperate Social Responsibility, and the United Nations Sustainable Development (SDG) GOAL 6 of ensuring the availability of sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh stated that GRIDCo donated the boreholes because the Navrongo Senior High School is within an area of influence in which they operate with a major substation, and it is imperative that they support communities in the areas they operate.

She indicated that, as part of their specific value of caring, the donation of the two boreholes will argument the water supply system in the school due to the increasing number of students enrolled each year.

The Manager added that the construction of the boreholes will improve the quality of life for a stakeholder group located within their Nayagnia Substation and Bolgatanga Operational Area who need a key natural resource.

The Headmistress of the Navrongo Senior High School, Mercy Babachuwe explained that the school has a student population of 2,073 and 180 Staff, out of which 78 staff are on campus.

The Headmistress expressed joy indicating that with the two mechanized boreholes added to the existing ones, the school has been relieved of her water burden.