Gov’t keen on settling outstanding debt owed bondholders by April 28

The government through the Ministry of Finance on Friday, April 14, held a meeting with the leadership of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups and the Pensioner Bondholders Forum.

At the end of the successful meeting, significant progress was made on outstanding domestic debt service obligations.

In a press release from the Finance Ministry after the meeting chaired by Deputy Minister Abena Osei-Asare, it said the plan is to settle the outstanding debt obligations of bondholders by April 28.

“The meeting chaired by the Hon. Deputy Minister, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare, MP agreed that the Joint Technical Committee constituted on 18th January, 2023 reconvenes and agrees on a pathway, towards the settlement of the outstanding debt obligations, by 28th April, 2023,” part of the press release from the Finance Ministry said.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to the Bondholders, the Finance Minister expressed appreciation to the group for their cooperation.

“The Ministry of Finance takes this opportunity to thank the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups and the Pensioner Bondholders Forum for their forbearance during the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and subsequent administrative processes,” the press release issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance said.