15.04.2023

Ghana should have sought help from the IMF in the third quarter of 2021 – Prof. Godfred Bokpin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Economics and Professor of Finance at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Godfred Bokpin has argued that the government went to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help a bit too late.

In his estimation, the government should have contacted the Fund for a bailout as far back as the third quarter of 2021.

“The optimal time Ghana should have sought help from the IMF was the third quarter of 2021. From then, our position changed on our understanding of the economy,” Prof. Godfred Bokpin said during an interview on Asaase Radio.

According to him, the fact that Ghana only rushed to the IMF at a time it was in critical need of support was not good for the country.

“Look at the speed with which the IMF put a team together when Ghana eventually made the call; the IMF knew that we were desperate, and that isn’t a good thing for us,” the Economist said.

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to contact the IMF in July 2021.

This was after several recommendations from the Minority and experts on the economy imploring the government to go to the Fund had been ignored.

Although engagements between government of Ghana and officials of the IMF have progressed at a very good pace, a total agreement is yet to be reached.

Following additional engagements this week, government is optimistic that by the end of May, a board-level agreement for the $3 billion credit facility would have been finalised.

