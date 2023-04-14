150 security personnel to be deployed for ‘Gangara’ in Kumasi 

A total of 150 security personnel are expected to be deployed at this year's Muslim traditional procession (gangara) on the streets of Kumasi.

The 'gangara,' is one of the rituals performed by Muslims after Ramadan fasting to create a platform for the various tribes to display their rich culture.

This year's procession would be held on 22 April 2023, a press statement issued and signed by Naaba Musah Akabonga, the President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti region had said.

It said the procession would start from the Manhyia Roundabout through to Roman Hill and would be led by the Council of Zongo Chiefs.

The security personnel, made up of the police, military, fire service and the Ghana ambulance service, would be present throughout the procession to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of participants.

The statement assured the Zongo community that, effective measures had been put in place to create a peaceful environment for the various tribes to display their rich culture.

It urged all the thirty-three (33) tribal heads and sub heads in the region to mobilise their members to ensure a successful and peaceful 'Gangara' as usual.

“It is the expectation of the council that all participants would be law abiding during the festive occasion and show up in decent dresses worthy of the Islamic faith,” it said.

The statement also implored all stakeholders and the public to disregard any claim that certain groups or individuals had been banned from participating in the event, saying the programme was opened to all traditional tribes in the Ashanti region who wanted to take part.

The Council also sent their regards to the family of Sultan Umar Farouk Saeed, the immediate past Sarkin Zongo and prayed for Allah’s mercy upon his soul.

GNA