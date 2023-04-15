Jomoro MCE enstooled as Development Queen of Ndumsuazo

The Chiefs and people of Ndumsuazo near Bonyere in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have enstooled the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Louisa Iris Arde as the Development Queen of the community, Ndumsuazo.

This is in honour of the MCE for the many development projects she's spearheaded in the area.

The MCE is currently establishing a primary school and junior high school in the area (Ndumsuazo) to stop schoolchildren from traveling long distances to have access to education.

She was given the stool name, Nana Abenlema Alietebonu I at a colorful traditional swearing-in ceremony held at Ndumsuazo Victoria Park.

Louisa Iris Arde, now known as Nana Abenlema Alietebonu I addressing the gathering during her enstoolment, expressed joy for the honour done her and also thanked God for the honour.

"I thank God for what He has done for me. I haven't seen such honour before in my life, I didn't dream about it that today I will be made the Development Queen of Ndumsuazo", she said.

She commended the residents of Ndumsuazo, Chiefs and Queen mothers of Jomoro and her loved ones who graced her coronation to raise funds to develop the area.

"I also thank residents of Ndumsuazo for supporting me, big ups to my friends and loved ones for gracing the program. Let me thank the Chiefs and Queen mothers of Jomoro for their support. God bless you all of you abundantly", she acknowledged.

Nana Abenlema Alietebonu I of Ndumsuazo took the opportunity to appeal to the residents of the area to rally behind her to develop the area.

"I will take this opportunity to call on the residents of Ndumsuazo to rally behind me to develop this area, pray for me too because the task given to me is a very difficult one and I alone can't do it so I will need your support", she appealed.

She said her doors are open for advice and suggestions and appealed to the Chiefs and Queen mothers of Jomoro to offer her advice.

She pledged not to disappoint the community and the Chiefs and Queen mothers of Jomoro.

She advised other politicians not to use their political positions to fight existing chiefs in the country.

The Jomoro MCE who is also a resident of Ndumsuazo took the opportunity to donate GHS10,000 to support the completion of the school buildings in the area.

"Since the establishment of Ndumsuazo, we don't have any primary school and junior high school here, we walk to different communities to have our education and we have agreed that we have to help by establishing primary school and junior high school here in order to end this problem. The Jomoro Municipal Assembly has started building primary school and junior high school here but the projects have been stalled due to funding so today I am giving my community 100 million old Ghana Cedis to support the projects", he stated.

She assured the community that the projects (primary school and junior high school) would be completed as soon as possible.

She urged her residents to continue to live in peace and harmony.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Fomena Municipality in the Ashanti Region who was the special guest of honour, Mr. Eric Kusi commended the Chiefs and residents of Ndumsuazo for honouring his colleague MCE for Jomoro as the Development Queen.

He called on the residents of the area to rally behind the Jomoro MCE (Development Queen of Ndumsuazo) to fulfil her mandate.

He also called on his colleague MMDCEs to emulate the Jomoro MCE by remembering their hometowns in terms of development.

Mr. Eric Kusi seized the opportunity to urge the Jomoro MCE, Louisa Arde (Abenlema Alietebonu I) to rely on God to fulfil her responsibilities.

Moreover, a fundraiser was done and the community was able to raise GHC52,425 to be used to support the completion of the ongoing six-unit classroom block for primary school and three-unit classroom block for junior high school.

NPP Western Regional Chairman who is also the clan head (Abusuakpanyinli) of Tikobo Number One Community pledged to support the community with two packets of roofing sheets in the support of the ongoing school projects in the area.

Eight MMDCEs in Western Region, Jomoro NPP Constituency Executives, NDC Executives, the clergy in Jomoro, youth groups, Jomoro Assembly Members, current and former Education Directors, the security, Chiefs and Queen mothers of Jomoro and Ellembelle, the media among other personalities graced the occasion.