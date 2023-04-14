The men they said they had were station boys — Mahama jabs NPP

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the men the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that they were having, were all station boys.

He said Ghana was in better shape in 2016 during his tenure than it is today under the Akufo-Addo NPP-led government.

Speaking to delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, April 14, Mr Mahama who is seeking to be elected flagbearer of the NDC said “In 2016, I wouldn’t say Ghana was a paradise but our situation was far better than it is today.

“In 2016 our colleagues the NPP told a lot of lies about us, they labeled us as incompetent and they came with a lot of big and sweet promises to the people of Ghana and used that to persuade the people that they will be a better government than we were.

“And so the people of Ghana tried them by voting for them, they said they should try them and that was the mistake the people of Ghana made because we have come to realise that after all the ‘we have the men. we have the men’ it was station boys, they don’t know anything.”

He added “If you take our ministers who were running this country in 2016 and compare with their ministers who are running Ghana today pound for pound, our ministers were far better than any of them.”

He further indicated that he took responsibility for the challenges that he inherited and fixed the problems especially the power crisis (Dumsor).

“We solved many difficult challenges, dumsor was not created by us, it was lack of generation capacity over the years, and so when we came into office we were confronted with it, we did not run away, we did not shift the blame to somebody.

“I could have said Presidents Rawlings and Kuffuor and President Mills did not add new generation but what we did was, we took responsibility, I went to Parliament and said yes you elected us to take responsibility, we take responsibility and we shall fix it.

“Truly, by the time we left in 2016 we had fixed dumsor, we had fixed the generational challenges Indeed, they accused us of putting in too much generation than we needed.”

—3news.com