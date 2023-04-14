ModernGhana logo
I never attacked Asantes during my campaign – Mahama clarifies

Former President John Dramani Mahama has denied that he attacked Asantes during his recent campaign in the Eastern Region.

It was reported in some media circles that the former President made some disparaging comments about the people in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Mahama is alleged to have advised residents in the Eastern Region not to learn from their counterparts in the Ashanti Region who are emotionally attached to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and do not think before voting for the elephant-symbol party.

But rubbishing this claim in a statement on April 14, the spokesperson for Mr. Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari asserted, “The said publication, which has been sourced to UTV, an Accra-based television station is false. President Mahama has not made any such statement, either on his campaign rounds or to UTV”.

Madam Bawah Mogtari underscored that the former President is focused on his campaign.

“Mr. Mahama remains focused on his 'Building the Ghana we want Together' campaign and will not be distracted by such dirty propaganda,” she noted.

Read below the full statement by Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari

DISCLAIMER The attention of the John Mahama Campaign has been drawn to a fake quote attributed to the former President purportedly attacking Ashantis.

The said publication, which has been sourced to UTV, an Accra based television station is false.

President Mahama has not made any such statement, either on his campaign rounds or to UTV.

We believe this is yet another disinformation campaign to cause disaffection for Mr. John Mahama, and demand a retraction and apology from UTV.

Mr. Mahama remains focused on his 'Building the Ghana we want Together' campaign and will not be distracted by such dirty propaganda.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Spokesperson April 14, 2023

-citinewsroom

