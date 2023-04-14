Don’t use elevator on Tuesdays and Thursdays – Health Ministry order staff

Ministry of Health has restricted its staff from the use of elevators in the facility from the 1st to the 3rd floor.

The Ministry directed its staff not to access the lift on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The directive, the Ministry explained amongst others was necessitated by the government’s debt restructuring and huge amount of money used in maintaining the elevators.

In a memorandum to the staff sighted by citinewsroom.com, the management said, “As you are aware, the country is going through some Economic Restructuring. This situation has impacted on Government’s financial releases to all Public Sector Institutions. Management has also noticed the huge amount of funds expended on maintaining the Ministry’s facilities including the elevators”.

The Health Ministry entreated its staff to support the initiative by complying with the directive.

“Consequently, Management and all staff members are encouraged to support this initiative by complying with the directive. Counting on your usual cooperation,” the Ministry added in the memorandum signed by its Director, General Administration, Frank Raji.

By Citi Newsroom