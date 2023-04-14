ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.04.2023 Headlines

Settle your property rate bills in 42 days or you will be prosecuted – GRA warns

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Settle your property rate bills in 42 days or you will be prosecuted – GRA warns
14.04.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued a warning to all property rate payers as it moves to raise more revenue for the government.

In a notice, GRA said all property rate payers who fail to settle their bills within 42 days of the bill date will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Among the options under the Local Governance Act 936, Section 154 (1), the Ghana Revenue Authority has warned that the property of defaulters could be sold to recover what is owed.

To avoid any issues with GRA, Ghanaians are advised to make prompt payments of all property rate bills.

“All property rate payers are to settle their bills within 42 days of the bill date. Defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the Local Governance Act 936, Section 154 (1), the court may authorize the sale of your property to recover the outstanding amount owed. Pay promptly to prevent any inconvenience,” parts of a statement from the Ghana Revenue Authority said.

Tax experts in recent times have admonished GRA to focus on property tax to rake in more revenue for the country’s development.

Many believe that GRA should direct its officers to move door to door to ensure property owners pay what they owe.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Council of State must advice Akufo-Addo on economic hardship – GFL Council of State must advice Akufo-Addo on economic hardship – GFL

19 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama The ‘men’ NPP said they had know nothing – Mahama

1 hour ago

Mahama remains focused on his campaign, wont be distracted by dirty propaganda – Bawa Mogtari Mahama remains focused on his campaign, won’t be distracted by dirty propaganda ...

1 hour ago

Settle your property rate bills in 42 days or you will be prosecuted – GRA warns Settle your property rate bills in 42 days or you will be prosecuted – GRA warns

1 hour ago

Govt urged to improve working conditions of health professionals to reverse situation Govt urged to improve working conditions of health professionals to reverse situ...

5 hours ago

Retract and apology your 'fake quote' — Mahama chases UTV Retract and apology your 'fake quote' — Mahama chases UTV

6 hours ago

Mahama should accept he mispoke on even dogs will reject Free SHS food comment – Education Ministry PRO Mahama should accept he ‘mispoke’ on ‘even dogs will reject Free SHS food commen...

6 hours ago

I'll love, respect my husband even more after he cheats and confesses; 'aren't you a loving darling husband' – Counsellor I'll love, respect my husband even more after he cheats and confesses; 'aren't y...

6 hours ago

NCAs shortcode cannot solve identity theft - System Analyst NCA’s shortcode cannot solve identity theft - System Analyst

6 hours ago

Ablakwa to release 'season 2' of National Cathedral scandals Ablakwa to release 'season 2' of National Cathedral scandals

Latest: News
body-container-line