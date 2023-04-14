Settle your property rate bills in 42 days or you will be prosecuted – GRA warns

14.04.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued a warning to all property rate payers as it moves to raise more revenue for the government.

In a notice, GRA said all property rate payers who fail to settle their bills within 42 days of the bill date will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Among the options under the Local Governance Act 936, Section 154 (1), the Ghana Revenue Authority has warned that the property of defaulters could be sold to recover what is owed.

To avoid any issues with GRA, Ghanaians are advised to make prompt payments of all property rate bills.

“All property rate payers are to settle their bills within 42 days of the bill date. Defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the Local Governance Act 936, Section 154 (1), the court may authorize the sale of your property to recover the outstanding amount owed. Pay promptly to prevent any inconvenience,” parts of a statement from the Ghana Revenue Authority said.

Tax experts in recent times have admonished GRA to focus on property tax to rake in more revenue for the country’s development.

Many believe that GRA should direct its officers to move door to door to ensure property owners pay what they owe.