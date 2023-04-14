Kumawood actors assure Education Minister of films to educate public on critical issues

Kumawood actors from the Kumasi-based film industry in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 12 2023, paid a working visit to the office of the Minister of Education.

The delegation was led by renowned actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto, Okyeame Kwame, Koo Ofori, Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films, Director Jones, as well as Mikky Berko, who joined by Zoom.

The group interacting with Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum expressed their willingness to contribute to the development of the education sector through films.

The group further promised to produce films that not only entertain but also educate the masses on various societal issues.

The minister for his part highlighted the importance of using films as a tool for education and urged the film producers to ensure that the films they produce will tell the untold stories of Ghana and inspire greatness in children.

The sector minister was of the view that with collaborative efforts between the movie industry and the education sector, “we will transform and raise the nation through films.

Source: Classfmonline.com