Retract and apology your 'fake quote' — Mahama chases UTV

—The John Dramani Mahama Campaign team is demanding a retraction and apology from Accra-based UTV for a quote it describes “fake” but attributed to the former President.

The quote is said to put John Dramani Mahama in a bad light as attacking Ashantis.

“[Former] President Mahama has not made any such statement, either on his campaign rounds or to UTV,” a statement issued by Spokesperson Joyce Bawa Mogtari on Friday, April 14 said.

“We believe this is yet another disinformation campaign to cause disaffection for Mr. John Mahama and demand a retraction and apology from UTV.”

Mr Mahama is currently on a regional campaign tour, canvassing for votes ahead of the Presidential Primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, May 13.

He is currently in the Greater Accra Region, having ended a three-day campaign tour in the Eastern Region.

“Mr. Mahama remains focused on his 'Building Ghana we want Together' campaign and will not be distracted by such dirty propaganda,” Joyce Bawa Mogtari stated.

