Anthony Akoto Osei to be buried on April 15

The late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 15.

According to the family of the late former MP, his burial service will take place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

Dr Osei died on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

He had previously served as a presidential advisor and as minister of monitoring and evaluation at the Office of the President.

Dr Osei was survived by his three children, Anthony Akoto Osei Jnr, Albert Kwame Osei and Ashley Angela Morny.

Following the burial, a Thanksgiving Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cantonments on Sunday, April 16.

By Citi Newsroom

