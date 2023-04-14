Three suspects remanded after lady murdered over a man

A lady has been killed at Dwinase near Kokotro in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

According to information gathered from the case so far, the suspect Mary Akosua Agyemang confronted the deceased Vida Ennin after the latter allegedly gossiped about the former over a man they both used to date.

Last Sunday, after the confrontation, the prime suspect is said to have gone to a shop to buy a knife.

She looked for the deceased again and this time attacked and stabbed her in the face, breast, and palm.

The victim, Vida Ennin sustained deep wounds and bled to death.

Subsequently, the Police received a complaint and arrested Mary Akosua Agyemang, widely known as Serwaa.

She was arrested with two other people who are Felicia Sarpong, 61 years, and Ernest Achirem, 63 years.

The two were arrested with the suspect after they attempted to shield the suspect from arrest.

When the case was called by the Bekwai Circuit Court on Wednesday, all three were remanded into Police custody to reappear on April 26.