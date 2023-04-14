ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Three suspects remanded after lady murdered over a man

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Three suspects remanded after lady murdered over a man
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A lady has been killed at Dwinase near Kokotro in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

According to information gathered from the case so far, the suspect Mary Akosua Agyemang confronted the deceased Vida Ennin after the latter allegedly gossiped about the former over a man they both used to date.

Last Sunday, after the confrontation, the prime suspect is said to have gone to a shop to buy a knife.

She looked for the deceased again and this time attacked and stabbed her in the face, breast, and palm.

The victim, Vida Ennin sustained deep wounds and bled to death.

Subsequently, the Police received a complaint and arrested Mary Akosua Agyemang, widely known as Serwaa.

She was arrested with two other people who are Felicia Sarpong, 61 years, and Ernest Achirem, 63 years.

The two were arrested with the suspect after they attempted to shield the suspect from arrest.

When the case was called by the Bekwai Circuit Court on Wednesday, all three were remanded into Police custody to reappear on April 26.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Mahama should accept he mispoke on even dogs will reject Free SHS food comment – Education Ministry PRO Mahama should accept he ‘mispoke’ on ‘even dogs will reject Free SHS food commen...

42 minutes ago

I'll love, respect my husband even more after he cheats and confesses; 'aren't you a loving darling husband' – Counsellor I'll love, respect my husband even more after he cheats and confesses; 'aren't y...

42 minutes ago

NCAs shortcode cannot solve identity theft - System Analyst NCA’s shortcode cannot solve identity theft - System Analyst

42 minutes ago

Ablakwa to release 'season 2' of National Cathedral scandals Ablakwa to release 'season 2' of National Cathedral scandals

1 hour ago

CR: Man butchers ex-husband of his wife at Ekumfi Abontsi C/R: Man butchers ex-husband of his wife at Ekumfi Abontsi

3 hours ago

Contempt case filed against Ablakwa by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to be determined on May 5 Contempt case filed against Ablakwa by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to be determined...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, former NDC member Why discredit the millions of jobs created by NPP? – Stephen Atubiga slams NDC

3 hours ago

Former President of Ghana and NDC aspiring flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama NDC will suffer humiliating defeat in 2024 — Stephen Atubiga predicts

4 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama NDC flagbearer election: Mahama targets 99.9% votes

4 hours ago

People are miningin forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard cant do anything – Small Scale Miners People are mining in forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard can’t ...

Latest: News
body-container-line