ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chief Imam applauds Karpowership Ghana as company makes Ramadan donation 

Social News Chief Imam applauds Karpowership Ghana as company makes Ramadan donation
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Karpowership Ghana has donated to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and the general Muslim community ahead of the climax of the 2023 Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection on one’s standing with Allah. As such, kind gestures such as donations and visits mark the period.

A delegation from Karpowership Ghana paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam at his residence in Fadama to make the presentation.

In a brief remark, the Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye said that the donation was a gesture of support and generosity towards the Muslim community in Ghana.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, prayer, and charity. We see this as a good time to give and support Muslims because it is through acts of kindness and compassion that we can create a more inclusive and harmonious society. It also shows our commitment to building strong relationships and promoting goodwill between different religious groups in the country,” she said.

She also seized the opportunity to seek the Imam's blessings for Karpowership and wished all Muslims in the country and across the world a fruitful Ramadan.

414202314134-0g830m4yyt-4501aa47-6805-45f8-a471-987e172f8198.jpeg

The chief Imam commended Karpowership for their kind gesture saying, “it is wonderful to see companies like Karpowership Ghana embodying these values by giving back to their community. Donations like this help to alleviate the financial burden that many families face during this time, and they also demonstrate the importance of supporting those in need.”

“I hope that this donation from Karpowership Ghana will inspire others to give generously during Ramadan and throughout the year,” he added.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Retract and apology your 'fake quote' — Mahama chases UTV Retract and apology your 'fake quote' — Mahama chases UTV

2 hours ago

Mahama should accept he mispoke on even dogs will reject Free SHS food comment – Education Ministry PRO Mahama should accept he ‘mispoke’ on ‘even dogs will reject Free SHS food commen...

2 hours ago

I'll love, respect my husband even more after he cheats and confesses; 'aren't you a loving darling husband' – Counsellor I'll love, respect my husband even more after he cheats and confesses; 'aren't y...

2 hours ago

NCAs shortcode cannot solve identity theft - System Analyst NCA’s shortcode cannot solve identity theft - System Analyst

2 hours ago

Ablakwa to release 'season 2' of National Cathedral scandals Ablakwa to release 'season 2' of National Cathedral scandals

2 hours ago

CR: Man butchers ex-husband of his wife at Ekumfi Abontsi C/R: Man butchers ex-husband of his wife at Ekumfi Abontsi

4 hours ago

Contempt case filed against Ablakwa by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to be determined on May 5 Contempt case filed against Ablakwa by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to be determined...

4 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, former NDC member Why discredit the millions of jobs created by NPP? – Stephen Atubiga slams NDC

4 hours ago

Former President of Ghana and NDC aspiring flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama NDC will suffer humiliating defeat in 2024 — Stephen Atubiga predicts

5 hours ago

People are miningin forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard cant do anything – Small Scale Miners People are mining in forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard can’t ...

Latest: News
body-container-line