Man's face slashed at Akropong Zongo

A 24-year-old man has suffered severe facial cut and is now battling for his life at the hospital after three people attacked him with sharp machetes.

Victim, Abdul Rahman Mohammed, a resident of Akropong Zongo, reportedly, had his face slashed with machetes by his attackers at 2:20pm on April 4, 2023.

Mohammed suffered facial cuts and bled profusely after the attack. He, however, managed to rush to the Akropong Police Station to officially lodge a complaint.

A police medical form was then issued to the victim, who was conveyed to the Akropong Polyclinic to seek immediate medical attention.

The three attackers of Mohammed, right after the attack, went into hiding. Two of them have so far been identified as Fading and Napo.

“On 08/04/2023 at 14:30hrs, Abdul Rahman Mohammed, aged 24, of Akropong Zongo, rushed to Akropong Police Station with deep cutlass wounds on the head, left eyebrow and blood all over his body and reported that, on same day about 14:20hrs at Akropong near the Police Station, three boys two of them popularly known as “Napo” and “Fading” slashed his head with a cutlass resulting in the above-mentioned wounds.

“Police medical form was immediately issued to the victim and was assisted to Akropong polyclinic for treatment”, part of a police statement by the Abuakwa Divisional Police, said.

The police, the report said, later on “visited the Akropong polyclinic and met victim on admission at the Emergency Unit in a critical condition, responding to treatment”.

The statement concluded that efforts were being made to arrest all the three culprits to assist investigations.

