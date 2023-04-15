ModernGhana logo
The fight against galamsey not targeting NDC members, World Bank would've withdrawn funding if there were evidence of bias — GLRSSMP

The Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small Scale Mining Project (GLRSSMP) has denied accusations of political bias in the fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

The denial comes after former President John Mahama alleged politicization of the fight against galamsey when speaking to NDC delegates in Atiwa in the Eastern Region.

Michael Peprah, the President of the GLRSSMP, in an interview on Starr Midday News on Thursday with Blessing Bless Frimpong, monitored by Modern Ghana has also lamented that NPP government is targeting small scale miners who are not NPP members despite having the licenses to operate.

Mining concessions, according to the Association, are seized and given to government associates to operate.

In reaction, the GLRSSMP Coordinator, John Krugu, in an interview, also monitored by Modern Ghana on Starr FM’s ‘Starr Today' has refuted the claims, emphasizing that the fight against illegal mining knows no political colours or religious affiliations.

“It is very sad to hear that because of the work we do the President has tasked all of us to make sure that he will want to see real results during his tenure as President. The work that we do is such a way that we do not go looking for political colors.

“Let me tell you that the issues we are dealing with about the environmental and social issues that we are confronted with are as a result of illegal mining. Mind you they are not affecting a certain group of people politically or religiously or any other consideration. Look, if the water is not drinkable it is not, it doesn’t matter which political party colors you are wearing. If the water is polluted it affects all of us,” said Mr. Krugu.

Mr Krugu also stressed that the GLRSSMP's work is not politically motivated since it is receiving funding and technical support from the World Bank.

He added that the World Bank would have withdrawn its support if there was any evidence of political bias.

“Trust me if there is any iota of evidence that we are looking at political color as we do the work even the bank will be the first to withdraw their money. So I can tell you for a fact that anybody who is talking about the first against illegal mining and galamsey is done with a partisan lens simply does not know how things are done,” he stressed.

Mr Krugu concluded by saying that the effects of illegal mining, such as environmental and social issues, impact the entire nation and the economy, and therefore, the fight against illegal mining is not a partisan approach.

He emphasised, “If the environment is destroyed if the cocoa farm becomes destroyed, the impact it has on the nation, the Ghanaian economy will affect everybody living in Ghana. So nobody and let me add this especially the aspect that I am coordinating the government has worked very hard with the Minister responsible for Minerals and Natural Resources to secure World Bank support.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
