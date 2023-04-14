C/R: Man butchers ex-husband of his wife at Ekumfi Abontsi

A man is wanted by the Police at Ekumfi Abontsi in the Central Region after attacking and inflicting deep cutlass wounds on the ex-husband of his wife.

The suspect, Kwame Tawiah after committing the crime has taken to his heels and is nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, the victim, 25-year-old Samuel Hagan has been admitted to the hospital where he is battling for his life.

Reports of the incident indicate that the injured victim visited the home of his ex-wife to give her money and foodstuff after the wife called and informed him that their 4-year-old son is sick and had to be taken to the hospital.

The mother of the victim, Adjoa Eduamah in an interview with the media has narrated that when Samuel Hagan visited the home of the ex-wife, the husband, Kwame Tawiah was not happy and questioned why he had come to his house.

An argument reportedly ensued between the two men before the ex-husband decided to leave and go home for peace to prevail.

While leaving, the suspect went into his room, pulled out a cutlass, and went after Samuel Hagan.

He rushed on the victim and inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

After the incident, Samuel Hagan had to be rushed to Mankesim Hospital for medical care.

While he battles for his life, an official complaint has been lodged at the Essaekyir police station.

The police are now investigating the matter and looking for the suspect, Kwame Tawiah.