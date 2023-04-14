NCA’s shortcode cannot solve identity theft - System Analyst

A computer system analyst, Yayra Koku, has strongly maintained that the National Communications Authority’s (NCA) decision to introduce a shortcode for the verifications of identities as part of the SIM card re-registration exercise will yield nothing.

According to him, the NCA’s insistence for only Ghana Card to be used for the registration of SIM cards will lead to identity theft.

He said the situation has led to many subscribers using the Ghana Cards of others to register their SIM cards.

He said some subscribers are holding onto SIM cards that are not registered in their names.

He noted the initial decision for the National Identification Authority's (NIA) database to be used for the registration of SIM cards by the telecommunications companies was the way to go.

He explained that this offered the telecommunication the opportunity for the numbers on the Ghana Cards to be linked to their system.

"But as has been done by the NCA, the problems of identity theft cannot be eradicated," he noted.

"There are several people holding SIMs that are not directly linked to their names in the country," he said.

"Some unscrupulous individuals can use SIM cards in their possession to commit a crime without being traced," he warned.

The computer system analyst challenged the NCA’s mode of linking SIM cards to Ghana Cards while reacting to a situation of identity theft that led to some SIM cards linked to a Ghana Card without the knowledge of the owner on The Citizen Show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

He appealed for the system to be "overhauled if this [current] government loses power in the 2024 general elections."

Already, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced that, in collaboration with the Telcos, it has begun working on a short code for Individual Subscribers to verify the number of SIMs associated with a Ghana Card.

The NCA in a statement on Facebook explaining how the verification will work said: “You just type the shortcode on your phone, and after a verification process using your Ghana card pin, the number of SIMs associated with the Ghana card will be displayed.”

It added that there will be no need for subscribers to physically go to the Telco to verify the same when the shortcode is operational, by the end of April 2023, after the testing has been completed and approved.

Ghana began a nationwide SIM card re-registration exercise in October 2021.

The exercise is meant to build a SIM database with integrity and assist in curbing fraud as well as secure SIM Card-based transactions.

Source: Classfmonline.com