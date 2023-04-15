Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo for abandoning fully completed Technical College of Education in Birim

Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed the current government for abandoning the fully completed Technical College of Education in Abirem in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Mahama's government reportedly built the college as part of a broader plan to enhance technical and vocational education in the country. The college was fully completed before his government left power on January 7, 2017.

However, the Akufo Addo-led government is allegedly refusing to commission the college and instead converted it into accommodation for military personnel attached to the “galamstop” operation.

Speaking to NDC delegates at Abirem, Mr. Mahama called on President Akufo-Addo to open the college for admission in the 2023/2024 academic year.

He also urged the “galamstop” military personnel to prepare and vacate the facility by January 7, 2025.

“Galamstop personnel using the facility as accommodation should pack out from the college on 7th January 2025. We will start the admission of the first batch of students when NDC comes into power. But if Akufo Addo is listening to me and he wants to commission the college then he should do so in 2024 to admit students,” Mahama stated.

Mr. Mahama assured the delegates that the next NDC government would commission the college immediately after assuming office on January 7, 2025.

“We will start admission into that technical college of education because we have many Technical schools. When you look around Ghana, we have only one technical college of education so the second one is what we built here .So when you go to the secondary technical schools,there are inadequate technical instructors because we have only one college of education producing them,” he said.

He added that the country needs more technical colleges of education, indicating that "when you look around Ghana, we have only one technical college of education, so the second one is what we built here".

The Mampong Technical College of Education in the Ashanti region founded in 1922 and converted to a college, is currently the only technical college of education among the 46 public colleges in Ghana.

The college offers a 4-year Bachelor's degree in Basic Education Junior Secondary School Programme and has been a trailblazer in piloting programmes for training teachers to handle Pre-Technical Skills at the Basic Level of Education in Ghana.