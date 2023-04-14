ModernGhana logo
Contempt case filed against Ablakwa by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng to be determined on May 5

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has provided updates on the National Cathedral Scandal he has been crusading against for months.

According to him, the contempt case filed against him by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng will be determined on May 5 by the High Court.

“The Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi contempt case brought against me is expected to be finally determined next month. The high court has slated judgement for May 5, 2023,” the Parliamentarian shared in a post on Facebook.

In the post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed that CHRAJ has formally written to him indicating they are continuing with investigations into his Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi conflict of interest petition.

He added that CHRAJ subsequently requested additional documentation which he promptly and dutifully submitted on the 9th of March, 2023.

Meanwhile, the MP has indicated that Ghanaians should expect fresh series of “National” Cathedral Scandals in a few days.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

