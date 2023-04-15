ModernGhana logo
Farmers urged to work hard to meet SDG goals 1,2 and 3

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Mrs Cecelia Kagya Agyemang, Bono East Regional Director for the Department of Agriculture has urged farmers across the country to work hard to ensure food security so as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, and 3.

Mrs Kagya-Agyemang noted that SDG 2 indicates hunger, SDG 1 poverty while goal three focuses on good health and well-being. She noted that to achieve the targets there must be an adequate food supply in the country.

Mrs Kagya-Agyemang made the call during the Bono East Regional business and market linkages fair in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region on Thursday.

She hinted that the Regional Business and Market Linkages fair launched in 2021 is focused on reducing post-harvest loss in the area as most farmers do not gain the access to market and sell their farm wares on time.

She further explained that farmers are able to showcase their products to the world to create market linkages.

The Regional Director identified the region as the food basket of the country and urges the Department and its partners to continue providing farmers with the needed farming skills that would help them increase yields.

At the fair, some farm inputs such as planting machines, farm mowers and land preparation equipment were showcased.

4142023121735-8cs1vjhuup-1681416064587

