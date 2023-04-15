Techiman area owes NEDCO 17.5% of power used - Area Manager

Customers of Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) in the Techiman Area are owing about 17.5 percent of the power they consumed without payment.

The situation is affecting the operational sustainability of the company.

Mr John Tayari Techiman, Area Manager in an interview with this reporter on Thursday at Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital hinted at a plan to embark on a debt recovery exercise to recover debts owed the company.

He noted that the exercise will commence on 18 th of April, 2023 to recover debts.

He mentioned that Techiman has about 15 operational areas which include Kintampo, Jema, Techiman, Wenchi, Ejura, Skyere-Odumase, Atebubu and Nkoranza, the rest are Bamboi, Kwame-Danso, Yeji, Abofuo, Akumadan and Nsuoko.

Mr Tayari pointed out that the company was prepared to issue legal actions against any customer who is caught using power and refusing to pay.

He noted that the company targeted about 95% revenue collection and other operations but was able to achieve 89.7%.

He identified bushfires and indiscriminate felling of trees as a major challenge facing the company since these activities were threats to the power lines.

Mr Tayari urged stakeholders such as farmers and other community members to endeavour to contribute to protecting the transmission lines.