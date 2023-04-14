Ablakwa to release 'season 2' of National Cathedral scandals

14.04.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is asking Ghanaians to watch the space for more corruption revelations on the National Cathedral project.

He said Ghanaians should expect fresh series in the coming days.

He tweeted on Thursday, April 13, 2023 that CHRAJ has written to him that they are continuing with the investigations into the matter.

Significant Updates on the “National” Cathedral Scandal:

Mr Ablakwa has been making a series of allegations of corruption against some members of the Board of the National Cathedral, especially the Secretary Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.

The lawmaker earlier filed a petition at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) against Rev Kusi Boateng after accusing him of registering a company in a different name to transact business with the Secretariat.

Passports made available by the lawmaker showed the name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, who is registered as one of the three directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited.

That firm was cited by National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for receiving about GH¢2.6 million from the Secretariat for “no work done”.

According to the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Rev Kusi Boateng was the same Kwabena Adu Gyamfi despite differences in age, TINs, professions and addresses on the passports.

Rev Kusi Boateng however rejected the allegations made against him.