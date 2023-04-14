ModernGhana logo
NDC flagbearer election: Mahama targets 99.9% votes

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
John Dramani MahamaJohn Dramani Mahama
Former President, John Dramani Mahama is rallying delegates to vote massively for him in the upcoming Presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

With just 30 days for the NDC to hold its flagbearer polls, the leading aspirant also wants party followers to donate money to support his campaign.

In a post on his Facebook page, John Dramani Mahama revealed that his target is to win 99.9% of the votes from delegates.

“30 days to NDC presidential primaries. Donate to support John Mahama to win 99.9% votes.

“Let me thank all who have continued to support my #BuildingGhanaTogether campaign.

“We have 30 more days to go. Let’s do this together,” John Dramani Mahama said in his Facebook post.

Since announcing his desire to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has been touring the various regions of the country.

This week, the former President was in the Eastern Region and has held engagements with delegates.

Today, John Dramani Mahama is touring a number of Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

