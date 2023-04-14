People are mining in forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard can’t do anything – Small Scale Miners

14.04.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Peprah has accused government of politicising the fight against illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

According to him, persons within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been allowed to mine after few trainings.

Speaking to Starr FM, President Michael Peprah said although party people are mining in forest reserves with impunity, Operation Vanguard and others just look on.

“We at the Association, we knew the mining but here is the case that it was DCE’s who were appointing people to be trained, they train party youth organizers and known faces in the NPP. So this is a fact and you can as well cross check.

“I have had attacks and as a matter of fact I am even in court with the government because my machine was burnt. Meanwhile I had all my documents and as we are speaking now we are in court just because I am a critic of the government. We have people who are working in the forest reserves with impunity and yet still Operation Vanguard, operation whatever will not go there to even stop them,” Michael Peprah shared.

The President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association continued, “So these are facts that our former President has spoken about, you know we just have to be candid in this aspect. If we look into the launching of the community mining scheme you will realize that now the community mining does not come with any license. They only launch it for people who are known faces of the party.”

Although government has been strong in the fight against galamsey, winning the battle has been very tough.