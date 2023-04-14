ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.04.2023 Headlines

People are mining in forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard can’t do anything – Small Scale Miners

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
People are miningin forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard cant do anything – Small Scale Miners
14.04.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Peprah has accused government of politicising the fight against illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

According to him, persons within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been allowed to mine after few trainings.

Speaking to Starr FM, President Michael Peprah said although party people are mining in forest reserves with impunity, Operation Vanguard and others just look on.

“We at the Association, we knew the mining but here is the case that it was DCE’s who were appointing people to be trained, they train party youth organizers and known faces in the NPP. So this is a fact and you can as well cross check.

“I have had attacks and as a matter of fact I am even in court with the government because my machine was burnt. Meanwhile I had all my documents and as we are speaking now we are in court just because I am a critic of the government. We have people who are working in the forest reserves with impunity and yet still Operation Vanguard, operation whatever will not go there to even stop them,” Michael Peprah shared.

The President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association continued, “So these are facts that our former President has spoken about, you know we just have to be candid in this aspect. If we look into the launching of the community mining scheme you will realize that now the community mining does not come with any license. They only launch it for people who are known faces of the party.”

Although government has been strong in the fight against galamsey, winning the battle has been very tough.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

1 hour ago

John Dramani Mahama NDC flagbearer election: Mahama targets 99.9% votes

1 hour ago

People are miningin forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard cant do anything – Small Scale Miners People are mining in forest reserves with impunity but Operation Vanguard can’t ...

1 hour ago

Four persons die while 'fasting to meet Jesus' Four persons die while 'fasting to meet Jesus'

1 hour ago

FDA explains why Ghana was selected for malaria vaccine introduction FDA explains why Ghana was selected for malaria vaccine introduction

1 hour ago

An attention-seeker with no credibility in journalism — Ex-MP blasts Ben Ephson over Alan prediction An attention-seeker with no credibility in journalism — Ex-MP blasts Ben Ephson ...

12 hours ago

Hon Samuel Pyne Kumasi: Suspension of three major projects has nothing to do with financial prob...

12 hours ago

WACCBIP, partners win highly competitive DELTAS Grant for research and training of PhD students and postdoctoral fellows WACCBIP, partners win highly competitive DELTAS Grant for research and training ...

13 hours ago

UCC senior staff embark on indefinite strike over allowances, conditions of service and promotions UCC senior staff embark on indefinite strike over allowances, conditions of serv...

13 hours ago

1,939 Liberians granted residence permitin Ghana 1,939 Liberians granted residence permit in Ghana

15 hours ago

They used 'foreign accent', numerous 'slangs' and 'big English' but failed — Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo They used 'foreign accent', numerous 'slangs' and 'big English' but failed — Mah...

Latest: News
body-container-line