An attention-seeker with no credibility in journalism — Ex-MP blasts Ben Ephson over Alan prediction

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Collins Owusu Amankwah has taken a swipe at the Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson.

He describes him as “attention seeker who lacks credibility”.

According to Mr Owusu Amankwah, who doubles as the Field Commander of Alan Kyerematen Campaign in Ashanti Region, he was saddened to hear Mr. Ephson saying the popularity of Alan Cash, as he is popularly known, is diminishing.

Speaking on evening political show GhanaAkoma on Akoma FM in Kumasi with Aduanaba Kofi Asante, the former lawmaker described Mr Ben Ephson as an arm chair election pollster in the country.

He called on the people to disregard comments by him on Allan.

“Stop the wrong accusations because I have observed over time your ill public utterances directed to dent the reputation of the former Former Trade and Industry Minister,” he warned.

“I expect Ben Ephson to know better since his work has to do with gathering of valid and accurate information before making any public pronouncement, but due to the hatred he has for Alan campaign, he drops anything negative that comes up in his head against Ghana's only political and developmental gem, Hon Alan.”

He said the upcoming NPP Presidential primaries is about competencies, credibility and others.

He was surprised about what Mr Ephson made on Alan popularity, indicating strongly that Alan Kyerematen will win “no matter the machinations and other tactics”.

“Alan Kyerematen will win the race hands down. The party delegates will vote massively for Alan.”

He opined that the party has a tradition and they will go by that tradition.

“To this effect, I want to urge Ben Ephson of Daily Dispatch to desist from character assassination and blue journalism and using of his position to be causing fear and panic to the general public,” Mr Owusu Amankwah chastised.

“Our Allan is untouchable; It is high time for you, Ephson, to know that who Jah Bless Know One curse.”

—3news.com